On November 7, Ghanaian artist manager Bulldog sued his former artist Shatta Wale for defamation of character

The dancehall star, Shatta Wale, shared a hilarious video in response to the lawsuit filed against him by Bulldog

Shatta Wale's response has stirred massive reactions from social media users, who believed the dancehall star was unbothered about the lawsuit

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale is known to be one of the most entertaining celebrities in Ghana. Even amid a serious situation, the On God crooner finds a way to make a joke out of it.

Shatta Wale responds to Bulldog's lawsuit Photo Source: Shatta Wale, BullGod of Bullhaus

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale was charged with defamation by his former manager, Bulldog, the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment. Since the lawsuit went public, fans of the self-proclaimed dancehall king have been waiting for a reaction.

Shatta Wale Reacts To Lawsuit With Song

Many believed he had finally responded to the lawsuit after a video of him repeatedly saying, "we dey go court," emerged on social media. In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Nkonkonsa, Shatta Wale looked relaxed on a bed as he chanted the phrase in a harmonious manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Shatta Wale looked happy as he said the words leading many to believe he was unperturbed by the pending lawsuit.

Fans React To Shatta Wale's Video Response to Lawsuit

Here are some comments sighted by YEN.com.gh.

kojokenneth

How can u be mad at this man legend

the.girl.jay_

This guy ankasa he no get problem

blaque_treasure

It will end in tears for wale

med_salis_korea_

A perfect move to drop his album..sorry to all the fans following this fake beef..

jonesjones1182

He thinks it’s a joke

Shatta Wale: Bull Dog Draws Fish In Response To Dancehall Star's Claim

Elsewhere, Bulldog got netizens cracking up with a video response to Shatta Wale's claim that Bulldog was drawing a fish during an important meeting.

In response to Shatta Wale's accusation, Bulldog drew an odd-looking fish with a human head, teeth and sunglasses. He also asked Shatta Wale if the newly-drawn fish was the one the father of the dancehall star claimed he drew back then.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh