Popular Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner has expressed his love for rap beefs with his fellow rappers

According to him, lyrical battles are fun and promote healthy competition in the Ghanaian rap culture

His statement has sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with some agreeing with Amerado

Popular Ghanaian rapper Derick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly known as Amerado, has shared his thoughts on the rap beef culture in Ghana.

Amerado talks about his love for lyrical battles Photo Source: @amerado_burner

Source: Instagram

Amerado's Beef History

Over the years, the Ghanaian rapper has been involved in a lyrical battle with many Ghanaian rappers, including Lyrical Joe, Obibini, Kofi Mole and Strongman. In an interview with Abeiku Santana to promote his GINA album, Amerado clarified he does not plan his beef but gives people the impression he starts them. He believes his bars tend to be stronger than that of his rivals and grab the attention of fans.

Sharing his general sentiment on rap beefs, Amerado said;

It's good for the competition. I don't attach feelings.

Beef With Lyrical Joe

During his chat with Abeiku Santana, Amerado touched on his beef with popular Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe. He recounted the time he dissed Lyrical Joe's late parents, describing that incident as one he regrets. He also stated that he has a good relationship with Lyrical Joe, disclosing that the latter shared details of his GINA album on social media.

Watch the full video below:

Social Media Users React to Amerado's Rap Beef Statement

Here are some comments sighted by YEN.com.gh.

the_tennis_chic

I like him mohm

anagowandollar

Good Vibe.It's good you regretted and apologize.

kojostinny_

Boss please sometimes show us love to bring us on board, the upcoming artist including me

abingimhan

Master

Obaapa Afua Asantewaa

People come at me s3 s3n... d3n brofo yayayaa nei

