Gyakie thrilled Apple Music listeners with a soulful and acoustic performance of songs on her latest album

The Ghanaian Afro-fusion also did a cover of Samini's Where My Baby Dey on Apple Music's Home Session

Her appearance on Apple Music's Home Session makes her the first Ghanaian to feature on the platform

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian singer Jackline Acheampong known in showbiz as Gyakie has added to her list of first-time achievements. In addition to being the first Ghanaian female singer to win The Headies and perform at Global Citizen Festival, Gyakie clocked another record.

Gyakie on Apple Music Home Session Photo Source: @gyakie_, @samini_dagaati, Apple Music

Source: Instagram

The Afro-fusion singer made history as the first Ghanaian to feature on Apple Music's Home Session, a performance series which emerged during the global lockdown in 2020. Along with a rendition of one of their favourite songs, the series sees various artists record stripped-down versions of their biggest hits.

Gyakie played three songs from her recently released EP, My Diary, during her session. She performed the Highlife ballad "For My Baby," a Reggae rendition of "Far Away," and turned "Waka Waka" into an electrifying Rock cover.

Paying homage to one of her musical influences, Gyakie gave a flawless rendition of the famous "Where My Baby Dey" by Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall performer Samini, formerly Batman Samini.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

These songs are special to me because of how soulful they are.

Gyakie told Apple Music about her song selection. Gyakie also touched on the effect of the lockdown during the Coronavirus pandemic. She revealed she seized the opportunity to improve her writing, recording and her craft as a whole. She said;

Lockdown taught me to work twice as much as usual. I also tapped into different things to broaden my creativity. I learned to believe in my sound more and work expeditiously.

Gyakie Wins Big At Nigeria's Prestigious Awards Ceremony, Headies

In other news, Gyakie held the flag of Ghana high in Nigeria as she grabbed an award at the 15th edition of the prestigious award ceremony, Headies. She was awarded Best West African Artiste of The Year.

Her win made Gyakie the first Ghanaian female artist to be honoured at the prestigious Nigerian award show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh