Black Sherif and Sarkodie met in London, and the pair had a good time as they popped champagne and made a toast to more success

Sarkodie humbly poured a glass of the expensive champaign for Black Sherif and congratulated him

Peeps were excited to see the two musicians together and showed their support and affection for them

Sarkodie and Black Sherif met in London, and it was all joy when the pair linked up. In a video, Sarkodie and Sherif popped champagne and made a toast to more success in the future.

The two musicians were all smiles as they exchanged pleasantries. Sarkodie poured Sherif a glass of the expensive-looking champagne, and the young star excitedly called him Landlord.

Black Sherif exclaimed that they were far from home, indicating how far both had come to get to where they were.

Sarkodie made a toast to more success for him and Black Sherif and said there were more crazy things about to happen. Black Sherif and Sarkodie clinked their Champaign glasses together after Sarkodie's toast.

The pair were both fashionably dressed and looked dapper in their designer hoodies. The video pleased many fans as they were pleased to see the duad together.

In other subsequent videos that popped up from the pair's linkup, the two superstars performed 'Country Side', which is one of the songs on Sarkodie's JAMZ album and their first tune together.

Sarkodie and Black Sherif Linkup Excites Peeps

Eswaran❤️ said:

Love you guys

arkorful8 also wrote:

I like Blacko's comments to the boss (landlord)

juanibaby7 also reacted:

all the best to you guys

No EL O'Neil also wrote:

The way Landlord held the champagne and glass is classic…Obidi top notch

GyapGyap raised concern:

Wait, is that not alcohol

Source: YEN.com.gh