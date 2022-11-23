Multiple award-winning Ghanaian-British rapper Stormzy has announced the details of his much-anticipated album, "This is what I Mean"

The album featured popular names from the Ghanaian and Nigerian music space, such as Black Sherif, Amaarae, Juls, Ayra Starr, and Oxlade, among others

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their excitement upon finding out their favourites were featured on the album

Multiple award-winning London-based Ghanaian rapper Stormzy has announced the release of his upcoming album, which features well-known artistes from Ghana.

The 'Blinded By Your Grace' hitmaker is sticking to his African heritage by featuring renowned names from the continent in his yet-to-be-released album, "This is what I Mean."

Ahead of the album release on Friday, November 25, 2022, Stomzy revealed the names of the artistes and producers who worked on the project.

Ghana's Black Sherif, and Amaarae, were featured on a song, while celebrated Ghanaian producer Juls executively produced a song on the album.

Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Oxlade, P2J, Teni, Tempoe and Ms. Banks were also featured on the album.

Other talented artistes who were also featured on the album include; Goerge Moore, Ayanna, Dion Wardle, Knox Brown, Scribz Riley, KZ, Owen Gutts, and India Arie.

Issuing a statement via his Twitter account, Stormzy expressed excitement over the release date of his new album.

He also told his followers that the album would be out this week, and he is anxious to have his followers and fans listen to it.

News of Black Sherif, Amaarae and Juls being featured on Stormzy's upcoming album excites fans

@gyaigyimii commented:

Black Sherif on Stormzy’s album

@nydjlive commented:

Ghanaian music stars @amaarae and @blacksherif_ made the cut for @stormzy new album. The album drops on Friday.

@AsieduMends remarked:

Stormzy Ft Black Sherif. Nice one☺️❤️

@jeffwellz said:

Bro Stormzy has proper squad depth on that album. I’m so glad I have the time to properly listen and digest it when it comes out.

@_quame_sterr said:

Blacko and Stormzy on one project I’m hearing❤️. Must be nice

