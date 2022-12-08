US-based gospel musician Millicent Yankey has been adjudged as the winner of the Best Female Artiste In The Diaspora at the Praise Achievement Awards 2022

Gospel singer Millicent Yankey has emerged as a winner at the 2022 Praise Achievement Gospel Music Awards bagging the Best Female Gospel Artiste in the Diaspora.

Yankey won the award at a colourful ceremony held at the awards night was held at The Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel in Accra.

The elated gospel minister took to her Instagram page to share photos of her receiving the award on the night.

Praise Achievement Awards 2022: Millicent Yankey Wins Female Diaspora Artiste Of The Year Photo source: @millicentyankey

Source: Instagram

In her caption, the USA-based gospel musician showed appreciation to her fans and the organisers of the Praise Achievement Awards for their effort in honouring gospel musicians.

“To God be the glory thank you Praise Achievement Awards. A big thank you to my Daddy Bishop E Moses Ashun and my mummy and also thank you to everyone who voted for me I love you all. I’m humbled to be the first to win the Female Artiste of the year Diaspora. God bless you all," she said.

Millicent Yankey talks about her future

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Millicent Yankey shared her excitement about the prospects of working on projects in Ghana.

@I'm so excited to be in Ghana and sI'm looking forward to God's work in the coming years and also bless gospel music fanatics with more new songs as well as expecting more awesome and overflow at my annual event ‘Grace Experience’ next year," she said.

Praise Achievement Awards 2022

Praise Achievement Awards is aimed at celebrating Ghanaian gospel musicians and industry players who have excelled in the year under review.

Notable among them were MOG Music who picked the Artiste of The Year title, Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle and Diana Antwi Hamilton who won multiple awards on the night.

The awards ceremony saw powerful ministration from musicians including Sinach, Preye Odede, Diana Antwi Hamilton, Ohemaa Mercy, Pastor Dadson, Perez, Joe Mettle and many others.

Source: YEN.com.gh