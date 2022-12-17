Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie, thrilled patrons at her 2022 Party Live concert at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, December 16

Famous musicians such as Samini, Mugeez, Sista Afia, and others delivered spectacular performances

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the best moments in captivating videos for your viewing and pleasure

Ghanaian singer Gyakie, born Jacqueline Acheampong, held the second edition of her Party Live concert at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, December 16.

The R&B and afro-fusion singer thrilled patrons with some of her popular songs at the concert, where she performed alongside some musicians.

Samini, Sista Afia, and Mugeez were some of the famous musicians from Ghana's music scene who delighted fans at Gyakie's 2022 concert.

Gyakie delivered spectacular performances to the delight of all the fans who had gathered at his concert. It is the second time the artiste is headlining her own show in Accra, which coincided with her birthday.

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the best moments in captivating videos for your viewing and pleasure.

1. Singer Gyakie's first appearance at her 2022 Party Live concert:

2. When Dancehall musician Samini joined Gyakie on stage at her Party Live concert:

3. Mugeezkamikaze and King Promise joined singer Gyakie on stage:

4. When Bisa Kdei joined Gyakie on stage at her 2022 Party Live concert:

5. Singer Sista Afia performs at Gyakie's 2022 Party Live concert:

