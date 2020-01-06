When you ask who is the king of dance-hall and reggae in Africa, the name Stonebwoy rises high above the rest. As one of the finest and celebrated Ghanaian artists, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stownbwoy, had a fantastic 2019. These included a fair share of achievements and setbacks.

As a diverse artist, Stonebwoy has gained international acknowledgement for his unique deep vocals, that best go hand in hand with the dance-hall, reggae, and Afro-pop genres. As a result, he managed to release many singles and collabos that are sure to peek in 2020. On the other hand, his 2019 contained some entertaining beef with his competitive rivals and much more juicy news detailed below.

Stonebwoy short biography

As the Ghana CEO of Burniton Music Group, Livingstone was born and bred in a town named Ashaiman, Greater Accra, Ghana. So, how old is Stonebwoy? His birthday was on 5th March 1988, making him a member of the Pisces. This means that the 31-year-old dance-hall artist will be turning 32 years in May 2020.

His love for music

Livingstone’s passion for music manifested at a tender age. He was known for composing creative music as early as in primary school. According to Wikipedia, Livingstone was also talented in script-writing as early as grade 4. Apart from music, he also participated in school drama acts.

In high school, he engaged in live rap music and rap battles named “ KASAHARI,’ that was hosted by DJ Doctor Duncan. Ever since then, the sky has been the limit for the star.

I battled my way out every weekend without defeat till date. Music chose me, I didn’t choose music, he said.

How many awards has Stonebwoy won in 2019 VGMA?

The colorful event that was held on 18th May 2019 saw the multi-talented Stonebwoy receive numerous awards for his gem songs and excellent collaborations in the Ghana music sector. Below is a compilation of his 2019 nominations and awards.

2019 VGMA awards won:

Reggae/Dance-hall Song of the Year

Reggae/Dance-hall Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration of the Year: Stonebwoy featuring Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy – "Kpoo Keke"

2019 VGMA nominations:

Artiste of the Year

Hip-life Song of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Record of the Year

Song of the Year

Best African Collabo: Stonebwoy featuring Casper Nyovest – "Wame"

Artiste of the Decade Award

2019 international awards

African Entertainment Awards USA - Best Male Artiste – Won

AFRIMA 2019 - Best Reggae Dance-hall Artiste – Won

How much is Stonebwoy worth?

The Ashaiman born rapper has had a great 2019 that is sure to boost his current net worth. As one of the wealthiest Ghanaian artist, the rapper is estimated to have amassed a net worth of 5.5 million US Dollars.

His 2019 world tours, new music collaborations, and awards are sure to increase the figures this year. His wealth sources include his position as the CEO of Burniton Music Group, a music firm that invests in discovering and producing for upcoming Ghana artist, his millions of YouTube views, among others.

His collaboration with international stars such as Beenie Man; is sure to make him famous in the Jamaican dance-hall industry, hence more fans, more partnerships, and more money.

Stonebwoy songs 2019 (singles)

From local to international collaborations, the Ashaiman born singer worked hard in maintaining his significance and consistency in the Ghana music industry. Below are some of his single that are in high rotation in musical charts, radio stations, and downloads.

Stonebwoy - More

Shuga - featuring the Jamaican king of Dancehall Beenie Man

Stonebwoy Tuff Seed

Stonebwoy Ololo featuring Teni

Carry Them Away

Big Boss

Black Cinderella featuring Richie Stephens

Black People

Take Me Away featuring KiDi and Kuami Eugene

Controversies: VGMA gun incident

In what started as a beautiful celebration of 20 years ever since the premiere of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, a scary fight incidence between the king of dance-hall and Shatta Wale almost brought the event to a stop.

Police arrest

The brawl between the two started seconds after Stonebwoy was announced to be the 2019 dance-hall reggae artist of the year. No sooner had he walked upstage to collect his award than Shatta Wale, and his crew stormed the stage. As a result, the dance-hall star whipped out his gun as a defense. Thanks to the police intervention, no injuries occurred.

Both artist’s fans and followers are known to share radical reactions whenever the two artists are compared in terms of who is the best. Thankfully, the disruption was cleared and the event successfully continued.

Shattawale and Stonebwoy happy 2019 ending

In a twist of events, the unexpected happened when Shatta decided to call a truce at his longtime rival. This was during the 2019 MTN 4Syte TV Music Video Awards, where Wale dedicated his “Popular Music Video Award” to the Ghanaian king of dance-hall. This was a very mature and captivating gesture that had fans of both stars mesmerized.

Later on, Stonebwoy returned the favor by giving his long-time rival a passionate hug during his performance at the MTN 4Syte TV Music Video Awards. Word in the street was that the two rivals decided to end 2019 in a positive note, boosting the Ghana music industry through positive vibes.

Stoneboy’s reacts to Shatta Wale’s collabo with Beyonce

As a Ghanaian artist, Stonebwoy was happy that one of their own was gaining international recognition and collaborating with Queen B, aka Beyonce, in her album “Lion King.” The reggae star took to his twitter to share encouraging words.

Stonebwoy features in a colourful New York wedding

On 23rd August 2019, the Ghanaian star was officially invited to a New York wedding. He graced the marriage of the beautiful bride, Wendy, and his bridegroom Eric. In the YouTube video, Stonebwoy surprises the bride, who chose to dance to his song, that he features Sarkodie, “ Odo Bi.”

Stonebwoy-Rihana collabo

In September 2019, The Ashaiman born artist Instagram screenshot was trending in the Ghana social media platforms. Following Shatta Wale’s collabo with Beyonce, the word in the street was that Livingstone also wanted to do a collabo with “Bad Girl Rihanna.”

It started when Rihanna was live on her Instagram page when the Ghanaian rapper commented by pleading with her to come to Ghana for joint collaboration.

“QUEEN! You have to Come To Ghana, lets fix this collaboration,” he commented. Social media went crazy as many fans of Shatta Wale said that Stonebwoy was begging Rihanna to outperform Shatta. From the comment he made, it was clear that the artist might have already communicated with the “Umbrella” singer and something might be on the way. 2020 might be the year we see the collaboration.

Stonebwoy 2019 has had a good run of ups and downs in his musical career. As a star, he managed to scoop numerous 2019 VGMA awards and international awards that proves his mastery of reggae and dance-hall genres.

On the controversies side, Stonebwoy was arrested for beefing with Shatta Wale but ended up the year by both rappers making peace. We look forward to his 2020, where we hope his collaboration with Rihanna will come through.

