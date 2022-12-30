Celebrated Nigerian music duo, P Square, melted the hearts of many netizens after they granted the wish of a staunch follower of theirs

The viral young man wanted to see his music stars perform 'E No Easy' on the Afro Nation grande stage

Many netizens have reacted to a video of his priceless reaction after P Square performed the song at the concert

A staunch fan of Nigerian music duo P Square has gone viral after he was captured chanting 'E No Easy' during their performance on the first day of the music festival, Afro Nation.

The young man, dressed in a black singlet and a pair of black trousers caught the attention of the cameras and ravers as he chanted continuously 'E No Easy'.

'E No Easy' is one of the all-time bangers of the Nigerian twins and from the video, one could tell that it was the favourite song of the viral young man.

After P Square heeded his request and performed the song, the young man's priceless reaction melted the hearts of many netizens.

Meanwhile, P Square headlined the first day of Afro Nation together with Meek Mill on December 28, 2022. The concert was held at the Marine Drive of the Black Stars Square.

Watch the videos below:

Many netizens react to the video as they hail P Square for granting the young man his wish at the concert

zzz_4pf said:

Na only that guy know wetin him dey go through……E no easy eh

ibrah3089 commented:

The ticket money and lorry fare no waste

desmond_dex remarked:

happy for him

chrisboateng95 said:

RESPECT for P Square, much love ❤️❤️

irene_netique stated:

The girls around him are like huh what is going on here

rafik.raf.12 stated:

Blessed up guys. Too much energy and love. Respect to P Square for granting the guys wish. .

naatorshie100 commented:

the end part

