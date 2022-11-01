American rappers Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa are set to hold the Black Star Line Festival in Accra

Ahead of the festival in 2023, the rappers have offered Americans an all-expense paid trip to Ghana with a ticket to the concert

Reacting to the free trip and concert ticket, many American netizens have turned down the offer, with some opting for the trip instead of the concert

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa are gearing up for their Black Star Line Festival on January 6, 2023. The music festival will be held at Black Star Square.

Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper offer Americans a free trip to Ghana Photo Source: @vicmensa, @lofficielau

Source: Instagram

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa Offer Free Trip To Ghana

Ahead of the much-anticipated festival, the rappers teamed up with an American job search and career-building app called Peerro. The rappers and job search platform announced a giveaway which involves an expenses-paid trip to Ghana for the winner and a guest, including airfare, food, hotel, and transportation.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on The Shaderoom, Chance and Vic invited Americans to download the app and stand the chance of winning the trip to see them in concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, the free trip and concert offer did not impress many netizens. Some stated they would gladly accept the trip without the option of attending the concert.

Americans Turn Down Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa's Ghana Concert Offer

atouchofkaytour

I’ll take the trip, real hard pass on the concert tho

jimbo.js

Who asked for a chance and mensa ghana concert, WHO

skmollybabeinvestorfunds

When they fall off they start going to do shows in Africa

marayataylor_

Give me the flight money I’ll just stay in the US and wait for him here

n_binfo

Y’all doing too much exploiting ghana jeeze leave us alone man

jcakosah

The country is overcapacity, stay where you are please.

"University of Ghana is Historic" - US Artist Chance the Rapper Explains in Video

Elsewhere, popular US rapper Chance the Rapper has hailed Ghana's premier university, the University of Ghana, for its contribution to Black History.

The American star noted how special the popular institution, which is the Alma Mata of several Ghanaian presidents. Chance also reminded Ghanaians that American minister and human rights activist Malcom X made an important speech in Legon in 1964.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh