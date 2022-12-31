The international music festival, Afro Nation had to cancel Day 2 of its Ghana concert mid-show due to security concerns

According to MCs of the show that day, many revellers who were at the entrance overwhelmed security such that there was a possible stampede raising security concerns

More videos of why the event was cancelled are in this story as videos show revellers were not pleased with the announcement

The much-anticipated music festival, Afro Nation, had to come to a halt mid-show as organisers claimed was due to security concerns.

According to reporters on the ground, during the last few minutes of French singer Dadju's performance, he was cut short as MCs urged the crowd to be patient as news of pushing and a possible stampede was ongoing.

However, after the last song of Dadju, he walked off the stage as the event organisers began to clear the stage. For about 30 minutes, there was no music being played and the stage was empty as revellers began to wonder what was going on.

Minutes later, MC announced that the show had to be cancelled due to safety reasons. According to them, there was a large crowd at the entrance who were trying to forcefully have their way onto the event grounds and that got overwhelming for security.

Meanwhile, the night saw performances from Ghana's Camidoh, KiDi, Black Sherif, and headline artiste Stonebwoy. French singer, Dadju, got many ravers in their feelings with his music as well.

Unfortunately, Nigeria's Asake, and Rema as well as British-Nigerian grime MC and rapper Skepta, were unable to perform that night.

