Sister Deborah melted many hearts as she displayed humility on the streets of Accra on October 29, 2023, at the 2023 Obroni Wawu October (OWO) Fashion Festival

She was seen shopping for thrift clothes from vendors spotted at the roadside of the sales event

Many people spoke about how humble she is, while others noted that she was their type of woman

Human Rights advocate and musician Sister Deborah was spotted at the 2023 Obroni Wawu October (OWO) Fashion Festival shopping for thrift clothes from vendors.

Sister Deborah shops for thrift clothes at Rawlings Park

Sister Deborah was spotted at the 2023 edition of the much-anticipated 2023 Obroni Wawu October (OWO) Fashion Festival at Rawlings Park, Accra.

A video of her shopping for thrift clothes from vendors at the event on October 29, 2023, has surfaced online.

The African Mermaid, as she is affectionately called, was seen trying on the outfits that caught her attention.

Video of Sister Deborah buying thrift clothes at the roadside in Accra.

Ghanaians react as Sister Deborah buys thrift clothes at the roadside

The video touched many hearts as they admired how humble Sister Deborah is after seeing her shop for clothes in the thrift section on the streets.

queenekua_19 said:

Fose ankasa 3y3 guy o. You hardly meet your twin ❤️

theunigallery said:

Wow, my type. I'm not spending much

min.of.forex.gh said:

How does she keep fit looking 20 amazing

black_god_ferry said:

That’s my wife oo. I love her dieeer

adcent_kings said:

She’s so cute ❤️…. Where and when did they do the festival?

fashionzoneglobal said:

I love her for this.

fabrics_by_ann233 said:

Foss is where you get the original designers ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh