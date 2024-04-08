Ghanaian musician King Promise won the hearts of many Ghanaians when he settled the tuition fees of a Level 300 UEW student known as Mensah Sampson

Mr Sampson shared a document showing the amount he owed, and when King Promise was done with the payment, he shared a screenshot of successfully transferring the funds

Many people hailed him for the kind gesture, while others also commented about their financial problems

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise paid the remaining tuition balance of a Level 300 University of Education Winneba (UEW) student.

King Promise pays a student's fees

The kind gesture came after King Promise took to his X account to ask his fans how he could help them and many reposted his message with their problems. The message he dropped read:

I know i said “i get matter for my head” on Paris, but which matter you get for your head too ? tell me make i see how we fit solve am ….

The student, known as Mensah Sampson, had an outstanding balance of GH¢1,060 that he had to settle with the finance department of UEW.

After the Paris hitmaker made the payment, he shared a screenshot that bore proof that he had successfully paid the tuition of Mr Sampson. He wished him all the best in his educational endeavours.

Below is the receipt showing that King Promise paid the student's fees.

Reactions as King Promise settled the fees of a UEW student

Many people showered God's blessings on the life of King Promise, while others also used the opportunity to ask for funds.

Below are the reactions to the gesture:

@Agenda2894 said:

Squad are using their school fees to sort betting and asking money from people on social media for help. Smart generation wow

@the_law_himself said:

God bless you

@Samuel_EMT said:

God bless you, you’ve saved more life than the government.

@nathanielosei8 said:

God bless you @IamKingPromise for your swift intervention for this Gentleman. Best wishes on all global tour. ❤️

@OfficialNOAH__ said:

God bless you with hits man. You have been massive inspiration to a lot of people.

@tsami_john said:

Please @IamKingPromise I also need money for my school fees. An outstanding fee of 2,061. 0598378731. God Bless You.

@Mhadtek said:

Problem no dey finish - see how everybody dey need help - Y’all should be blessing him and not be adding your own too - God bless you KING!! Make God put some of in positions we can be a blessing like this.

KNUST student pays fees for 11 students totalling GH¢20k

YEN.com.gh reported that a final-year human resources (HR) leader of the KNUST School of Business financed the fees of 11 needy students.

Emmanuel Jason Asare paid GH¢20,000.00 for their 2023/2024 academic year, including arrears.

The gesture, highlighted on the X page of Voice of KNUST, had netizens praising the kind-hearted benefactor.

