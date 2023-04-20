Felicia Osei, a well-known Ghanaian TikTok star, has delivered her take to Ghanaian musician King Jerry's Wuata

She showcased her spirited dance moves while wearing heels and an above-the-knee dress in a video online

Some fans cackled over her funny movements, while others praised her dance talents and sense of fashion

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star and brand influencer Felicia Osei showcased her lively dance moves and flexibility in an Instagram video.

The entertainer and Onua FM presenter gave her take on musician King Jerry's Wuata song while standing in a pair of heels.

Felicia Osei displays unusual moves

Felicia Osei's funny performance started with the opening of her arms in the footage, which grabbed the attention of her audience.

Felicia Osei dances to 'Wuata' by King Jerry. Photo credit: osei_felicia.

Source: Instagram

The TikToker was also hailed for her fashion choices aside from her dance moves by netizens who enjoyed every bit of her performance.

Her footage had raked in over 13,000 and over 240 comments from fans and online users at the time of this publication.

Reactions to Felicia Osei's video

Child1563 commented:

Eiii dancing mu pro max.

Jazzy posted:

I like your dress, curvy lady.

Wormgershomjb99gmail.co said:

Hahahahahaha I see yuh Abhina.

Yaavida940 said:

I knew @osei__felicia will do the cracking dance

Aboagyewaavictoria reacted:

Mama Linda, come and see ooo.

Tettehbernard6 posted:

My #1 presenter Big ups to yourself sweetie❤️.

Groom and his friend slay with dance moves at wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a groom celebrated saying 'I do' with a perfectly choreographed with his energy-filled friend on the dance floor at his wedding reception.

The duo danced in the presence of the groom's family and loved ones, thrilling the guests.

The groom and his friend jammed to an upbeat tune as they took turns with unique routines, which earned enthusiastic cheers from wedding guests.

Bride dances with energy at her wedding

Still on weddings, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video spotlighting an overexcited bride's dramatic entrance to her wedding reception with her white husband sparked a stir on social media.

At the ceremony, the couple joyfully danced to Heavy Load, a well-known song by renowned Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, as they made their way to the front. The bride wore a vibrant, sleeveless dress with an exposed neck.

