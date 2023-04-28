Arvid Famiyeh Jnr Asuah Nyame, the first child of Ghanaian singer Fameye marked his 3rd birthday on April, 26, 2023

In light of his special day, the 'Questions' hitmaker shared an adorable picture of the little boy who had just turned 3

Many people wished him a happy birthday, while others talked about how all-grown up he had become

To mark his special day, the 'Praise' crooner shared a beautiful photo of the little boy on his Instagram feed.

Fameye's son looks big and tall in his birthday photo

In the photo, Arvid was spotted wearing a grey t-shirt with love written in different colours.

He wore a jacket over the shirt to shield him from the cold weather. He wore sweatpants to match the shirt and the jacket.

He wore sneakers and a pair of multicoloured socks to complete his look. Arvid's short hair was neatly braided.

He smiled in the photo as he put two fingers in the air as he posed for the picture.

Below is the adorable photo of Fameye's 3-year-old son.

Ghanaians admire how Fameye's son is growing into a young man

Many people filled the comment section with birthday wishes as they admired how the little boy was growing into a handsome young man.

Find below, selected comments from the comment section.

mogbeatz said:

Bless him

jaywonjuwonlo stated:

Young king looking fresh

nana_kwadwo_nketiah_ opined:

Yesterday was your daughter’s birthday and today is your son’s birthday….Proper Mathematician

king_cyfix said:

Wow that’s why you posted exactly 3pm happy birthday little Peter ❤️

kofi_mole said:

Bless you my boy ❤️

swanzymt commented:

3pm, that can be an album or a single happy birthday younger

nanaakosuabeauty opined:

Ohh wow all your children’s are April born ❤️❤️awww tomorrow too is my birthday happy birthday son may the almighty god bless your entire family auntie love ❤️ you okay

Fameye's second child marks her first birthday with lovely photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye's daughter Ekuba celebrated her first birthday on April 25, 2023.

That was the first time they revealed the little girl's face after she was born a year ago. She dazzled in a pink and white dress, the same theme for the photoshoot.

