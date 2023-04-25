Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Fameye and his baby mama, Ohemaa celebrated their daughter's first birthday with beautiful photos

In the pictures, she was dressed in pink and white and surrounded by pink and white balloons and boxes behind her that indicated that she was one year old

Many people filled the comment section with sweet messages, while others admired how beautiful she looked

Ghanaian musician Fameye's daughter known as Ekuba turned one on April 25, 2023, and his baby mama, Ohemaa, shared beautiful pictures of the little girl on her Instagram page.

Details of Ekuba's birthday photoshoot

For her first birthday photoshoot, the little girl wore a white pair of stockings underneath a white and pink dress.

The top part of the dress was white, with the straps tied into a bow. The bottom part was pink, with white rabbits and black hearts printed throughout to create a beautiful design.

Fameye and his baby mama, Ohemaa celebrate Ekuba

Fameye's baby mama, Ohemaa, shared beautiful pictures of one-year-old Ekuba with a heartfelt message.

She hinted that she came into her life about a year ago and it has been nothing short of sunshine and joy.

"One year ago, you came into my life and brought me so much sunshine and joy..happy birthday, little darling …I love you ❤️," she wrote on Instagram.

Commenting on the post, the 'Praise' hitmaker noted that he loved her. He also bestowed God's blessings onto her life.

"Lots of love Ekuba!!! Daddy Loves you. May you live long & be a blessing unto the world!!

See the beautiful photo of Fameye's daughter Ekuba.

Ghanaians celebrate Ekuba as she turned 1 on April 25, 2023

Many people thronged the comment section to join Fameye and Ohemaa in celebrating Ekuba as she marked her first birthday.

Many admired how well she was growing as they showered her with compliments.

kritikal_music:

Awww she’s beautiful …blessings from Abrantie @fameye_musi

nyarkoa56:

Hbd my baby girl… please grow to be a good girl to mom and dad ❤️❤️❤️

nanaakosuabeauty:

Happy birthday daughter ❤️may the good lord bless you may you become a great woman in the world love you ❤️

oforiwaa_oyo:

Happy birthday, Princess, thanks for adding up to joy

kiddrichiebangz:

We share same birthday. Happy birthday little princess

appiahsamuel901:

Happy birthday Princess your uncle loves you

Fameye decides to wed baby mama after 2 kids

