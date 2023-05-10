Okyeame Kwame, in an interview with Okay FM, claimed that he wore boxer shorts in viral photos as a marketing strategy for his boxer shorts brand

The rapper came under blast weeks ago when he shared photos in just boxer shorts on his Instagram page, with many people finding it inappropriate

The musician has stated that he does not regret the action as it worked well as a marketing strategy

Ghanaian music artist Okyeame Kwame has revealed that the viral photos of him in just boxer shorts were part of a brilliant marketing strategy for his own underwear brand. The talented musician recently sat down for an interview with Okay FM, where he explained the true motivation behind the controversial photos.

The Ghanaian rapper, who has been in the music industry for over two decades, found himself in hot water recently when he posted a series of photos on social media of himself wearing nothing but boxer shorts. Many fans were surprised by the images, calling them inappropriate and unnecessary.

However, Okyeame Kwame has since revealed that the photos were actually part of a clever marketing plan to promote his own underwear brand. In the interview, the rapper explained that he had been searching for a unique way to market his brand and that the photos did the trick for him.

Okyeame Kwame gets support from fans

heelstopchic__ wrote:

Dassor enfa nny3 adwuma. If he can model in it and communicate to you what he's selling why should he hire someone and pay for something he could have done himself

mrpinkgh commented:

There’s no better model or name to market this than yourself @okyeamekwame

flourishingasare reacted:

Doesn't Christiano Ronaldo use himself as a model to advertise his own boxers ? Dwanye Johnson (The Rock) uses himself for his Teremana liquor advert.

Okyeame Kwame @47: Ghanaian Musician Details How Much He Used To Fear Old Age When He Was Turning 40

In another story, Okyeame Kwame has turned 47, and in an Instagram post, the veteran musician recalled how he used to fear growing old prior to his 40th birthday.

The music icon, who celebrates his birthday on Monday, April 17, 2023, said he had gotten over that fear and felt better than ever at 47.

Celebrities like Sister Deborah, Cwesi Oteng and fans of the musician took to the comment section of Okyeame Kwame's post to wish him a happy birthday.

