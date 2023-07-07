Kumerican rapper Oseikrom Sikanii got many questioning his source of wealth after a video of him showing off money bundles surfaced online

He was captured rapping to one of his songs as he stood on the balcony while smoking a substance

Many people wondered whether he earned the money from music while others noted that he would never give out money when asked

Kumerican rapper Oseikrom Sikanii flaunted bundles of Ghana cedi notes in a video that has sparked comments from Ghanaians.

Oseikrom Sikanii shows off money bundles

The talented rapper was spotted rocking a long-sleeved jeans jacket over a blue t-shirt.

He paired them with stylish sunglasses and an ombre lens.

Oseikrom Sikanii, in the video, was standing on the balcony of an apartment building while rapping one of his songs.

The Twatis hitmaker smoked a substance which he lit himself using a lighter.

The money was glued to his left rib the entire time the video was being recorded.

Below is a video of Oseikrom Sikanii flaunting money bundles.

Ghanaians react to a video of Oseikrom Sikanii flaunting money bundles

Many people questioned whether Oseikrom Sikanii got all those money bundles from doing music and if so he should show them the way.

Others also noted that he was smoking in the video after he revealed in a recent interview with media personality Delay that he does not engage in such.

Below are more comments from the post:

efyah_pomaah stated:

Guy lied to Delay. Says he stop smoking

iamchris_003 commented:

Fine boyyy with tactics and the antics

mayfairlove1 said:

Play station money

terrence_daterush commented:

Upon all this money if we ask you 800 cedis right now p3 problem don come

costatinapetrei said:

So u have all dis money n the president goes out to beg for money no, borrow Ghana so Ur name will be in Guinness Book of records

royal80 stated:

FBI is monitoring from afar continue

kwesimusiq__ stated:

If this is music money then I wanna blow

Felicia Osei raps Oseikrom Sikanii's Twatis

YEN.com.gh reported that Onua FM and TV presenter Felicia Osei impressed Oseikrom Sikanii with her rap prowess.

Standing on the premises of Media General, the famous TikTok star rapped to the Kumerican rapper's hit song, Twatis.

