Famous TikTok star Felicia Osei turned heads online as she flaunted her rap talent in a video recorded on the premises of Media General

She was captured rapping to one of the songs by the Kumasi-based rapper, Oseikrom Sikanii

Felicia Osei looked lovely in her Friday African print attire while Oseikrom Sikanii looked casual in his shirt, trousers and golden necklaces

Onua TV and FM presenter Felicia Osei has shown that she can also rap aside from giving advice on TikTok and hosting shows on Onua.

Felicia Osei raps in video

In a video recorded on Media General's premises, Felicia Osei was spotted flaunting her rap talent.

She rapped to one of the Kumerican rapper Oseikrom Sikanii's songs while making hand gestures and making facial expressions commensurate with that of a professional rapper.

The 'Di Ma Wu' hitmaker was speechless and overly impressed with her talent such that he stood and watched in awe as she continued rapping in the video.

Felicia Osei slays in African print

In the video, Felicia Osei dazzled in an African print top with its side cut out. To avoid showing a lot of skin, she wore a black sleeveless tank top underneath.

The talented TikToker paired them with a pair of black trousers that accentuated her curves. Her makeup was flawlessly done as she rocked a bob wig.

Oseikrom Sikanii's outfit

Oseikrom Sikanii looked casual as he wore a black short-sleeved t-shirt and a pair of blue trousers. He wore several gold chains around his neck, which added swag to his look.

Below is a video of TikTok star Felicia Osei flaunting her rap prowess.

