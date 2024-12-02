Chief One was recently involved in a severe car accident with his luxurious Mercedes Benz while travelling

The Hip-hop and Hiplife artiste, in a social media post, shared the wreckage from his serious accident

Chief One's social media post triggered many reactions from some Ghanaians, who showed him love in the comments

Ghanaian Hiphop and Hiplife artiste Michael Ivan Nyagamagu, popularly known as Chief One, survived a severe car accident.

Musician Chief One survives a severe car accident. Photo source: @chief_one

Source: Instagram

The emerging music artiste gained mainstream recognition in 2024 with his Now I Know collaboration with Fancy Gadam, which has surpassed over 200k views on YouTube since its release six months ago.

Chief One, who predominantly sings in his native Ewe language, is also currently considered the biggest artiste from the Volta Region of Ghana and has been tipped by many fans and music critics to reach the level of top artistes like Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale in future.

Chief One survives serious car crash

Chief One took to his Instagram page to announce that he had recently been involved in a severe car crash, which almost cost him his life.

The musician shared a photo and video from the accident site, which showed him examining the extent of the damage the crash had on his luxurious Mercedes Benz, which reportedly veered off the road and landed in the bush.

In the caption of the social media post, Chief One expressed his gratitude to God for his safety and his loved ones, who have supported him.

He wrote:

"It’s December, and I had another serious accident. But wait, my God will never let me down! We made it again! God bless all my true loved ones! #lawadarepubliq."

Check out Chief One's social media post below:

Chief One's social media post stirs reactions

Chief One's social media post triggered reactions from social media users, with many trooping to the comment section to show him love. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

officialsaavy commented:

"I am glad you are okay. Take time to pray and hear from the Lord. He has something to tell you."

iambecky23 said:

"We praise God always for His Mercies."

djjusticegh commented:

"Thank God you're OK, my brother 🙏 ❤️."

remradar said:

"We thank God for protecting you 🗽."

queen_ephaly commented:

"Oh really so sorry bro …we thank God for his love and protection 🙏."

Source: YEN.com.gh