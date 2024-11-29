Joey B, in a social media post, announced the release of his latest song, Princess, on Thursday, November 28

The Tonga hitmaker's new song, produced by DJ Krept, marked his first single in 2024 after a short music hiatus

Joey B's new song triggered excitement among many fans, who trooped to the comment section of his post

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, popularly known as Joey B, has returned from his short music hiatus to release his first single of 2024.

The Tonga hitmaker took a break from music in 2023 to focus on his health and fitness. The rapper previously shared that he had been battling asthma for a while, which had hindered his ability to record music.

Despite taking the break, Joey B has been featured on a few music projects, including collaborating with Sarkodie on the X song from his 2024 album, The Championship. He also featured on Kwesi Arthur's Raging Bull song from his 2024 EP, This Is Not The Tape III.

In an interview in August, the former Black Avenue Muzik label signee announced that his asthma was now under control, and he was ready to return to the music scene.

Joey B releases first single in 2024

Joey B took to his Instagram page to announce the release of his highly-anticipated first 2024 single, Princess, on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The rapper shared that his new song, produced by DJ Krept, was available on all major digital music streaming platforms.

The Greetings From Abroad hitmaker added that the song's official video, directed by Jeremy Joseph Amo, is available on YouTube.

Check out Joey B's social media post below:

Joey B's new song excites fans

Joey B's new song triggered excitement among fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

joshuakissi commented:

"This guy stays AHEAD!"

tati1_baby said:

"The sample is insane🔥."

itsjustkoko_ commented:

"She no get IG n’ahoɔfe wɔɔ me wɔ PINterest 🔥🔥🔥."

odame_gram said:

"Darryl, the hottest rapper in the game ❤️😍🔥."

rags.over commented:

"He doesn’t come out anyhow. He comes with a purpose 🔥🔥🔥❤️."

1white_dovvy said:

"You need to revive hip hop, uncle Joey 😉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥."

