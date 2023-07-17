New KiDi Lookalike Begs Singer To Gift Him A Brand New Phone In Heartfelt Video: "My Phone Is Spoilt"
- KiDi Junior, the lookalike of Ghanaian singer KiDi, has pleaded with the singer in a heartfelt video
- On his knees, he pleaded with the Gyal Dem Sugar crooner to help him with a brand-new smartphone since he has not been able to go live on social media to interact with fans
- Many people urged him to work, make some money and buy himself a new phone, while others asked whose phone he used to record the video
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
KiDi Junior, the lookalike of Ghanaian singer KiDi, has pleaded with the singer to gift him a brand-new smartphone.
KiDi's lookalike, KiDi Junior, pleads with singer for a new phone
In the video, he introduced himself as KiDi Junior, the one who was unveiled by King Promise's lookalike some weeks ago.
KiDi Junior urged Ghanaians to plead with KiDi on his behalf to gift him a brand-new smartphone.
KiDi shows off new look in video, son's display of disappointment over his dark hair sparks reactions
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Making his heartfelt plea by speaking in the local dialect Twi, he said that his phone is currently not working and in dire need of a new one.
The famous clone stated that due to this, he could no longer make live video sessions to engage with his fans.
Explaining the situation, he said that he went to shoot a video. Unfortunately, it rained and his phone got soaked in water thus damaging it.
Below is a video of KiDi's lookalike pleading with the singer to gift him a brand-new smartphone.
Ghanaians react to video of KiDi's clone pleading for a brand-new phone
Many people in the comments were not pleased with the video, as they urged him to work and buy a new phone himself.
United Showbiz: Wife of Adjetey Anang told not to forgive actor over his infidelity, video goes viral
Others also advised him not to bother KiDi since he was not his relative, while others questioned how he could record this video and share it on his personal TikTok account.
Eric Mello stated:
So which one did he use to record this? cos I see his name on his TikTok account
Babs said:
Eric Mello u are asking a very wrong question. Rather ask can't he work to buy his own phone?
Clement Opoku Appiah Kaakyire remarked:
.he borrowed that phone to do the video
Bernard Nana Antwi stated:
Just Dey play with your life why kiDi be en brother or just a look alike. Nkwasia line s3 moafe me
Abraham Addaney said:
These people think people take them serious ooooo
New KiDi clone unveiled in video
YEN.com.gh previously reported that the clone of Kuami Eugene and King Promise unveiled a new clone of KiDi.
The video sparked massive reactions online as people shared their views.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh