KiDi Junior, the lookalike of Ghanaian singer KiDi, has pleaded with the singer in a heartfelt video

On his knees, he pleaded with the Gyal Dem Sugar crooner to help him with a brand-new smartphone since he has not been able to go live on social media to interact with fans

Many people urged him to work, make some money and buy himself a new phone, while others asked whose phone he used to record the video

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

KiDi Junior, the lookalike of Ghanaian singer KiDi, has pleaded with the singer to gift him a brand-new smartphone.

New KiDi clone, KiDi Junior, pleads for a new phone. Image Credit: @kidimusic @robestmusic

Source: Instagram

KiDi's lookalike, KiDi Junior, pleads with singer for a new phone

In the video, he introduced himself as KiDi Junior, the one who was unveiled by King Promise's lookalike some weeks ago.

KiDi Junior urged Ghanaians to plead with KiDi on his behalf to gift him a brand-new smartphone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Making his heartfelt plea by speaking in the local dialect Twi, he said that his phone is currently not working and in dire need of a new one.

The famous clone stated that due to this, he could no longer make live video sessions to engage with his fans.

Explaining the situation, he said that he went to shoot a video. Unfortunately, it rained and his phone got soaked in water thus damaging it.

Below is a video of KiDi's lookalike pleading with the singer to gift him a brand-new smartphone.

Ghanaians react to video of KiDi's clone pleading for a brand-new phone

Many people in the comments were not pleased with the video, as they urged him to work and buy a new phone himself.

Others also advised him not to bother KiDi since he was not his relative, while others questioned how he could record this video and share it on his personal TikTok account.

Eric Mello stated:

So which one did he use to record this? cos I see his name on his TikTok account

Babs said:

Eric Mello u are asking a very wrong question. Rather ask can't he work to buy his own phone?

Clement Opoku Appiah Kaakyire remarked:

.he borrowed that phone to do the video

Bernard Nana Antwi stated:

Just Dey play with your life why kiDi be en brother or just a look alike. Nkwasia line s3 moafe me

Abraham Addaney said:

These people think people take them serious ooooo

New KiDi clone unveiled in video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the clone of Kuami Eugene and King Promise unveiled a new clone of KiDi.

The video sparked massive reactions online as people shared their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh