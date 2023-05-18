'Survivor' hitmaker Wendy Shay rocked a gothic-themed style for her interview at TV3 on May 18, 2023

She was dressed in all-black, wearing a black dress, jacket and boots and a necklace with spikes around it

The boots caught the attention of many Ghanaians and they questioned her stylist why she made her wear those platform boots

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay caused a frenzy with her platform boots and leather jacket as she appeared for an interview at Media General's TV3 on May 18, 2023.

Dressed in all-black, Wendy Shay was captured wearing a long black dress that had a cut on the left side.

She covered up with a long-sleeved black leather jacket cropped to her bust region. She snatched her waistline with a belt that had a slimmer band.

Her locs were styled with the top part tied into a ponytail, the bottom left to hang across her shoulders and a portion left to hang over her face.

The 'Break My Waist' hitmaker wore a black necklace with silver spike-like elements around it and a silver circle at the centre.

She completed her appearance with black platform boots, which got many people talking on social media.

Below is a video of Wendy Shay's all-black style.

Ghanaians talk about Wendy Shay's platform boots

One thing many Ghanaians were concerned about was Wendy Shay's platform boots.

People were worried that she might fall, while others thought her stylist could do better with her outfits.

Below are reactions from Ghanaians:

ernestinayounge said:

Winter boot and leather jacket in Ghana weather

sefasandy said:

Eeeiiish. It's the Galantine for me

queen_awisiwa said:

Wendy nso ne ho y3 f3 ooo

kwamezack_ opined:

Who really styles her, she’s great, but most times I’ve something small with her fashion sense. This isn’t shade, but please, her stylist could do more

elizabethamoaa said:

Don't people get hips pain wearing these bulldozer boots, I guess in the late 90's, we were all wearing fashion deiiiii nsem pii

esme.agyeiwaa stated:

I think her stylist is doing the most

abena_biraah said:

Eii obaa Wendy!!! Na ad3n?

_eli_kharis stated:

If she misses a step

itz_ur_bwoy_minded said:

Shoe mu pro max

