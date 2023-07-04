Singer Wendy Shay, in a tweet, begged the president of the Republic of Ghana to address the extreme cost of import duties in the country

The musician lamented that import duties in the country were too much, especially on vehicles

Many Ghanaians agreed with her assertion, stating that they have had such experiences when importing goods to Ghana

Popular Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay took to Twitter to express her concerns about the high cost of import duties in Ghana, specifically on vehicles. In a tweet addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, she pleaded for his attention to this matter.

In her tweet, Wendy Shay began by acknowledging the President's dedication to the welfare of Ghanaians. She then highlighted the exorbitant import duties imposed on cars in the country. She provided an example to support her argument, stating that purchasing a car for $35,000 in the United States would result in an additional $30,000 in import duties when brought into Ghana.

The singer's plea resonated with many Ghanaians who shared similar experiences when importing goods. They agreed with Wendy Shay's assertion that the current import duties were excessively high, especially on vehicles.

Import duties play a significant role in regulating the inflow of goods into a country, protecting local industries, and generating revenue for the government. However, it appears that these duties have become burdensome for individuals importing vehicles, according to Wendy Shay's tweet.

Ghanaians react to Wendy Shay's plea to Nana Addo

Many Ghanaians were in support of Wendy's assertions and hoped the cost of import duties would be revised by the government.

Mawunya_ said:

Thank you for speaking up. Ghanaians are truly suffering

I_Am_Winter reacted:

I agree with you. Sadly, he doesn’t read tweets unless you use another medium

zongo_banku commented:

When you speak decent like this they will not hear oo, unless you add insult before it wil attract their attention

