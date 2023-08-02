Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton and her family marked 10 years of her father's passing with activities

They held a Thanksgiving service, a health screening exercise, among other things

Many people applauded them for how they celebrated 10 years of her late father's passing, others also prayed for strength for the entire family

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian Gospel Musician Diana Antwi Hamilton and her family celebrated the 10th anniversary of their father's passing, Apostle F.E Antwi.

The celebrations to mark Diana Hamilton's father Apostle F.E Antwi's passing took off at Aduaben, in the Ashanti Region, on July 31, 2023.

As part of activities, a Thanksgiving service was held at COP, Aduaben Central Auditorium.

After the church service, Diana Hamilton and the family visited his grave to offer prayers and lay wreaths.

A borehole was commissioned in honour of F.E. Antwi for the town of Aduaben.

Also, a health screening exercise was organised for the residents of Aduaben and its environs.

Below are pictures of Diana Hamilton and her family remembering her father after passing on 10 years ago.

Diana Hamilton shares more photos on Instagram

Sharing more photos, she thanked God for keeping her family together despite her father passing on 10 years ago.

She noted that the celebrations were worth it because her father lived a life befitting life.

"A life well lived, makes impact for ever and it’s worth celebrating. Thanking God for Keeping my family together 10 years after losing my father."

Below are more photos from the celebration of life of Apostle F.E. Antwi.

Ghanaians pray for strength for Diana Hamilton and her family

Many people bestowed God's blessings on Diana Hamilton and her family for celebrating her late father's legacy.

Others also prayed for strength for them in these tough times.

