Gospel musician Diana Hamilton and her five sisters were captured singing and dancing in a heartwarming video

They came together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their father, Apostle F.E. Antwi

Ghanaians gushed over the adorable video and talked about their striking resemblance

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton and her ever-gorgeous five sisters melted the hearts of many Ghanaians with a video.

Diana Hamilton and her 5 sisters dance in the video. Image Credit: @dianaantwihamilton

Source: Instagram

Diana Hamilton and her sisters melt hearts with a dance video

Diana Hamilton and her five other sisters were clad in white outfits sewn in the same style.

They sang and danced to songs by their superstar sister in the heartwarming video.

The Adom Grace hitmaker tagged her sisters in the Instagram caption and noted that it is all fun and excitement whenever they come together.

Referring to the group as The Antwi Finale Ladies, Diana Hamilton noted that it is also drama and everything one can think about when she is with them.

The occasion of their coming together was to celebrate the 10-year passing of their late father, Apostle F.E. Antwi.

Below is a video of Diana Hamilton and her sisters singing and dancing.

Ghanaians gush over the adorable video of Diana Hamilton and her sisters

Ghanaians talked about the striking resemblance between Diana Hamilton and her five other siblings.

They admired the bond they shared and how they danced beautifully in the heartwarming video.

lady.afiagyamfua said:

You ladies need a youtube channel, Keeping up with the Antwi sisters

_amaherself stated:

They lookalike, and I know they're sisters

efiaakese commented:

You had to do the dance !!!

boahemaaephya stated:

Yes, you had to complete it with the signature dance ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

debbz_hair remarked:

Am actually giving birth to 5 beautiful gals this is beautiful I tap into more babies

iammz_aloha said:

Beautiful sisters❤️❤️

faiths_worldx commented:

The Antwi Ladies Empire. I love you so much @the_antwi_finale Ladies

aggielove56 stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Tapping into this nice blessing.

Photos from the 10th anniversary of the passing of Diana Hamilton's father emerge

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Hamilton shared lovely photos from the celebration of her late father's life, Apostle F.E. Antwi.

Many people blessed them for celebrating their deceased father well, even after his passing on 10 years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh