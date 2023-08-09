Ghanaian musician MzVee posted lovely pictures of herself exploring a sunflower farm abroad

Dressed casually, she wore tattered jean shorts, a long-sleeved t-shirt and a cowboy hat

Many of MzVee's Instagram followers gushed over how radiant she looked without makeup as many sunflowers surrounded her

Ghanaian dancehall musician MzVee turned many heads online when she posted pictures taken on a large sunflower farm.

MzVee takes lovely pictures on a sunflower farm.

Source: Instagram

MzVee flaunts bare face, takes pictures on a large sunflower farm

Musician MzVee got many people admiring her natural beauty when she posted pictures without wearing makeup.

She wore tattered blue jean shorts with a long-sleeved t-shirt for her look to the farm.

She completed her look with a cowboy hat that covered her long braids to give her the cowgirl and farm look.

The Come And See My Moda hitmaker admired the sunflowers and played with them. She also smelt them, and from her facial expressions, they do have a sweet scent.

Describing how she felt in that particular moment, she said it said it was a beautiful experience. She wrote:

"A sunflower field is like a sky with a thousand suns.. how beautiful "

Below is a carousel post of MzVee having a good time at a sunflower farm.

Ghanaians react to MzVee's photo

Many of MzVee's followers on Instagram talked about how radiant she looked without makeup.

They said the pictures were lovely looking at the vantage point she stood in the farm to take them.

adomaa_music said:

These pictures are

theyawofosu stated:

Sunlight. Pure sunlight waaaaat

dj_christo_1 said:

Daavi p3 soft life

wiz_kaline7 remarked:

You looks Mzflower

ampofoamusic_ stated:

Cow girl fata wo papa gyai

maxwelldoe1 said:

So beautiful❤️❤️

