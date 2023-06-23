'Natural Girl' hitmaker MzVee marked her 31st birthday with a cowgirl-inspired photoshoot which she shared on social media

The talented musician flaunted her smooth skin in a crop top and shorts while rocking a Stetson hat and boots and posing in front of a train

Nana Ama McBrown, Selly Galley and many others have wished her well on her special day as others drooled over how young and stunning she looked

Ghanaian dancehall musician MzVee turned 31 on June 23, 2023. To celebrate her special day, MzVee dropped some stunning pictures.

MzVee flaunts smooth skin in a crop top and shorts in birthday pictures. Image Credit: @mzveegh

Source: Instagram

MzVee slays in a crop top and shorts

The theme of the photoshoot was cowgirl as MzVee dressed as such. She wore a corset crop top that flaunted her flat tummy.

She covered the crop top with a jacket that had fringes on the sleeves, which she paired with jeans shorts that flaunted her fine legs.

MzVee completed her look by wearing calf-fitting knee-high boots and accessorised her look with a Stetson hat and silver bracelet.

The Sing My Name crooner stood in front of a train and made different poses while beaming with smiles.

Below is the carousel post of MzVee's birthday pictures.

Birthday wishes pour in for MzVee

Actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown, actress Selly Galley, dancer Dancegodlloyd and many others wished her a happy birthday and wrote touching messages for her in the comments.

iamamamcbrown said:

Happy birthday beautiful #BRIMM

sellygalley stated:

Happy birthday Vee ❤️❤️❤️

dancegodlloyd commented:

Happy birthday ❤️

maddymaznaz stated:

Just when I thought of yoooou !!!! Happy birthday Barrrrdieeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️

acheampongbernard3 commented:

That’s my celebrity crush, naturally beautiful

baddogeoffrey stated:

Happy birthday my first artiste. God bless you for everything.

phendrihve commented:

Happy birthday my evergreen Vee more hits songs ahead!

philsadom said:

Happy birthday, wishing you a remarkable year to come. Happy birthday @mzveegh

