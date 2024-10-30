Shatta Wale, in a discussion on the Rants Bants and Confession podcast, revisited his scuffle with Stonebwoy at the 2019 VGMAs

The SM Boss said that Sttonebwoy should have been arrested and imprisoned for pulling a gun on him at the music event's auditorium

Shatta Wale added that he would have served a jail term if he had pulled out the gun at the 2019 VGMAs instead of Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has spoken about his scuffle with Stonebwoy at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) event.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale speaks on his 2019 VGMAs scuffle with Stonebwoy. Photo source: @shattawalenima and @stonebwoy

The two dancehall heavyweights and their followers were involved in an altercation at the event auditorium when Stonebwoy was called up the stage to receive his Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award on the night.

During the BHIM Nation leader's acceptance speech, Shatta Wale and his cronies exited their seats and made their way to the stage.

The group's decision ignited a confrontation between the two camps and saw his rival Stonebwoy pull out a gun, which scared many of the attendees, including the SM Boss, to rush out of the auditorium for their safety.

Following the conclusion, the two artistes were handed indefinite bans from the award scheme by the organisers, Charterhouse and the then Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) board.

The two dancehall musicians were also made to sign a good behaviour bond with the Ghana Police Service.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were reinstated into the scheme in 2021, but the former declined and has since stopped submitting his music projects for nominations.

Shatta Wale speaks about 2019 VGMAs scuffle

In a conversation with Efia Odo, Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah on the latest episode of the Rants, Bants and Confession podcast, Shatta Wale questioned why he received the blame for Stonebwoy's actions at the 2019 VGMAs.

The SM Boss said that the BHIM Nation boss should have been arrested by the Police Service and sentenced to prison for pulling out a gun on him at the public event.

Shatta Wale, who recently released his SAFA album, noted that he would have served a jail term if he had pulled out the gun at the 2019 VGMAs instead of Stonebwoy.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker said he had no bad intentions when he decided to head to the stage. He only wanted to call out the organisers for wasting his time by inviting him and not giving him an award after Stonebwoy's speech.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments

Shatta Wale's remarks about his 2019 VGMAs scuffle with Stonebwoy triggered mixed reactions from some social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@rubben_jr commented:

"Shatta is just bitter."

@Dawson_Blaud commented:

"He talks about Stonebwoy probably because Stonebwoy is doing better than him in some areas. I can’t imagine anything else."

@HappyMarwan2691 commented:

"Truth, they hate Shatta for no SENSIBLE reason but rather protecting the hypocrite hiding behind calmness."

@JodeIHQ commented:

"He has issues with resentment and should focus on self-improvement... Additionally, career-wise, Stonebwoy has achieved significantly more success and recognition than him. Very troubling."

@ghondit_ commented:

"This is true. If it were Shatta that pulled the gun, it would've been a different case by now."

Shatta Wale launches fresh attack on Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale said that Stonebwoy had developed a big ego because of fame.

The SM Boss noted that his rival lived a fake lifestyle and could not have a genuine conversation with people.

