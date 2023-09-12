Award-winning Ghanaian musician Yaw Collins has gone viral with his new song on social media

The Rap Evangelist's transition from secular rap to gospel artistry is a gripping story of self-discovery, commitment, and innovative creativity

Yaw Collins is pushing boundaries, redefining norms, and making an enduring impact on the gospel music industry through his music

US-based Ghanaian musician Yaw Collins popularly called the Rap Evangelist, famous for his unique rap skills, has released another song titled Even Me.

The secular musician Yaw Collins turned his attention to gospel music in 2017 when he had a profound spiritual revelation.

A deep sense of purpose and fulfilment motivated the fashionista to go from secular to gospel music.

Yaw Collins talks about his belief in God

He candidly admits that despite his success in the secular world, an emptiness persisted until he converted to Christianity and began performing gospel music.

This crucial event not only altered the course of his career but also sparked a passion for using the art of rap to convey potent messages of love, faith, and hope.

Yaw Collins' unique style of Gospel rap distinguishes him as "The Rap Evangelist" and sets him apart from other artists.

Rap, in his opinion, has the potential to be a potent medium for addressing a wide range of listeners and going beyond the confines of conventional worship music.

Yaw Collins opens up about his gospel songs

Yaw Collins seeks to create a distinctive musical experience that captivates both rap fans and Christians by offering a novel viewpoint on spirituality and religious commitment.

The notable track "Adom Bi," which features the esteemed Obrafour, is among several noteworthy tracks in Yaw Collins' musical catalogue. This group effort is a prime example of Yaw Collins' skill in fusing rap with gospel in a way that produces a smooth synthesis and an emotionally powerful mix.

Yaw Collins wins an award in the US

He won the Best Collaboration of the Year in the Ghana Music Award USA. His most recent song, "Even Me," which he co-wrote with Carl Clottey, highlights Yaw Collins' spiritual development and emphasizes the importance of unconditional love.

Yaw Collins wants his music to spread important ideas beyond beats and rhymes. He exhorts those listening to grow in their faith, develop self-love, and show compassion to others.

Yaw Collins inspires folks looking for meaning and fulfilment by showing through his artistic talent how spirituality and personal development are interrelated.

Watch the video below;

