A video of Davido jamming to OliveTheBoy's hit song Good Sin has surfaced online and generated opinions from Ghanaians

Davido recorded the video himself and shared it on his social media stories, which drew the attention of Ghanaians

Many encouraged OliveTheBoy to reach out to Davido's team and request a remix of the hit song

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Davido posted a video of him singing and dancing to thriving Ghanaian musician OliveTheBoy's hit song Good Sin.

Nigerian singer Davido (left and right) and Ghana's OliveTheBoy (middle) in photos. Image Credit: @davido @olivetheboy

Source: Instagram

Davido jams to OliveTheBoy's hit song Good Sin

In the video that emerged online, Davido was seen jamming to OliveTheBoy's hit song Good Sin.

He recorded the video himself and posted it on his social media stories, which drew the attention of many Ghanaians.

OliveTheBoy was pleased with the gesture and reposted the video on his Instagram feed, which got many people hailing him.

Others also pleaded with him to reach out to Davido's team and arrange for them to collaborate on a remix of the song.

Below are videos of Davido singing and dancing to OliveTheBoy's Good Sin.

Ghanaians react to a video of Davideo jamming to OliveTheBoy's hit song Good sin

Many people were overjoyed when they saw the video, such that they urged OliveTheBoy to push for a collaboration with the Nigerian superstar.

Others also disclosed that they loved the song and were hopeful that it would break international barriers.

gbaahowusuaa said:

Wa feeli too much Good sin na w'afee wo se( teeth)

its_just_mhina commented:

Im i the only one who thought he was a Nigerian ?

dotyranking_ said:

@davido please give us a remix. Please fada. Let’s make it global @olivetheboy good sin

jocasipromax stated:

I told you it's a hit always on repeat in Houston Texas!! So happy for you ❤️

de.bruhh_ stated:

Omoooooooooo pressssureeeeeeeeeee

cezartotheworld remarked:

When david is involve OTILORRR

shoddyboymood said:

I'm super happy for you

