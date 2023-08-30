Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi went on a car ride with his son Zane, and he played his current hit song, Likor, during the trip

A video of the little boy dancing and singing passionately to his father's song has melted many hearts online

Many people talked about him being his father's number one fan and how he influenced them to listen to and download the song

Ghanaian musician KiDi's son, Zane, has been captured dancing energetically and happily to his father's recently released song, Likor.

KiDi's son dances to Likor during a car ride

A video of KiDi's son Zane dancing and singing to the musician's recently released song Likor has warmed many hearts.

Zane was seated in the front passenger seat of his father's plush car during a car ride. He had on his seatbelt the entire time the video was being recorded.

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year could be heard in the background cheering his son on while he danced.

Below is a video of KiDi's son Zane dancing to his hit song Likor.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video of Zane dancing during a car ride

Many people said that KiDi's son Zane's passion for the song made them love it and influenced them to download it.

Others also talked about how adorable he looked in the video.

9tyraa__ stated:

That is exactly how I sing the song! Go star

thedistanttraveler said:

He's got the moves!!

iamskyebrain remarked:

Count yourself blessed when your family got your back !!!

official_queensalma said:

His facial expression alone e

mzyidaama said:

He was the one that made me download the song.. On God!

zeebaby_mrs_raheed said:

This boy is so cute

elorm_trybes said:

this is beautiful ❤️

david_ashbel asked:

Firegod has transitioned to 2GAD @kidimusic

KiDi's son Zane jumps from his seat and dances to Likor

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi and his son, Zane, went out to eat at a restaurant.

An adorable video of Zane jumping out of his seat to dance when his father started singing Likor warmed many hearts.

