Ghanaian musician KiDi sang his newly released song Likor while his son Zane danced beautifully in a video

They went out to eat at a restaurant when the Touch It hitmaker recorded the adorable moment

Many people admired the bond KiDi and Zane share, while others loved his dance moves

Ghanaian musician KiDi and his son Zane have warmed the hearts of many after a video of them having a good time at a restaurant emerged online.

KiDi and his son Zane in photos. Image Credit: @kidimusic @pulseghana

Source: Instagram

KiDi sings Likor while son Zane dances

KiDi recently released a new song, Likor, which features dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

He posted a video on social media where his adorable son, Zane, was dancing while he sang the song's chorus.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Zane did the viral dance challenge with a glass in one hand while standing closer to their table.

Towards the end of the video, he made moves different from the challenge, which got the Touch It hitmaker bursting into laughter.

Below is a video of KiDi singing Likor while his son Zane danced.

Ghanaians react to the adorable video of KiDi singing while his son Zane danced

After watching the video, many admired the chemistry between KiDi and his son Zane. Others also talked about him being an entertainer like his father one day.

Below are what people had to say about the video:

obibinii_richy said:

This boy always makes fatherhood come with some pride

hala_wear100 remarked:

Drama king so cute

bobbygod9 said:

Heredity is magic

itz_los_nana_abena stated:

He’s soo dramatic

mariwan_tawfik remarked:

Like father like son. So amazing❤️❤️❤️❤️

gentle_like_obed said:

He doesn't have a problem

magmax_foods stated:

I love the father and son vibe

bedford215 said:

I love this boy

KiDi's son Zane does King Promise's Terminator dance challenge

YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi's son Zane amused many Ghanaians online with his dance moves to King Promise's Terminator hit song.

Seated, Zane performed the challenge with so much flair, and many people applauded him in the comments.

His father recorded the memorable moment and shared it online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh