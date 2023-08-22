KiDi, in an interview, revealed that he learnt how to produce music because of Kuami Eugene, as he felt left behind

The musician said when Eugene joined him at Lynx Entertainment, the latter knew how to do everything related to music, so it helped him work faster

KiDi said this challenged him to also add more value to himself, recalling how he had to always wait for producer, Richie before he could record

Popular musician KiDi, in an interview, disclosed that his decision to learn music production was influenced by his colleague Kuami Eugene's impressive talent in producing and singing.

KiDi, opening up about his pivotal moment of growth, recounted how Kuami Eugene's entry into Lynx Entertainment marked a turning point for him. KiDi said with Eugene's arrival, he noticed that his colleague understood all things music, from crafting melodies to producing beats. He said Eugene's proficiency significantly impacted his outlook on music and his work process.

The talented artiste admitted that observing Kuami Eugene's multitalentedness motivated him to enhance his own skill set. He said, initially, he relied on the expertise of producer Richie, and because of this, he often found himself waiting to start recording sessions. According to KiDi, the decision proved beneficial as there were some hit songs he recorded and produced himself.

Ghanaians impresses by Kuami Eugene's influence

Many Ghanaians were impressed by KiDi's comments and gave props to Eugene.

Sika said:

Wow my kuami is very good

Rosy dread commented:

that’s awesome to hear about Eugene

@tilly_gold added:

awwn Eugene he is very taleneted

Kuami Eugene roasts KiDi

In another story, Kuami Eugene took a swipe at KiDi during an interview with famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon.

In the video, Kuami Eugene said that he does not have baby mama issues nor does he have to pay school fees and other expenses related to raising kids.

The video got many people laughing hard as they admired the bond between the two Lynx Entertainment signees.

