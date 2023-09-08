Black Sherif Grabs BET Nomination For Best International Flow, Ghanaians Rally Behind HIm
- Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been nominated for Best International Flow at the 2023 edition of the BET Awards
- He would be competing against nine other artistes for the prestigious international award
- Ghanaians have taken to social media to encourage others to vote for Black Sherif
Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has been nominated for a BET Award, an international award in the US.
Black Sherif nominated for BET Award
Black Sherif was nominated in the Best International Flow category for the 2023 edition of the BET Awards.
Other artistes from Africa and across the globe would be competing with the Ghanaian rapper for the prestigious award.
K.O and the late AKA from South Africa, Central Cee and J Hus from the UK and Gazo and Ninho from France are competing with the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker for the award.
Other artistes include Brazil's Major Rd and Tasha & Tracie, and Zambia's Sampa The Great.
BET Awards list for the Best International Flow.
Ghanaians react to the news of Black Sherif bagging a BET nomination
Many people encouraged other Ghanaians to vote for Black Sherif so he could bring the award home, and others were confident that he would win it despite the strong lineup.
Others also said the award might go to South Africa's AKA since he is deceased.
nbgsmart_ said:
Now for Ghana here ebi black sherif then kudus wey be wanna star boys⭐️
darkoh_2023 said:
Them go give it AKA
speedy.wan said:
Let all vote for him brothers. Plenty talk no dey full basket
collegebwoy_kojo said:
Pin it Blacko is winning over 2.5
richomar34 said:
Not even one single Nigeria Artist
showbiz_blogger said:
No Nigeria dis be what adey won see
Black Sherif wins at the Headies
YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif won the Best West African Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Headies Awards held on September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, US.
He beat Ghanaian artistes Gyakie, Camidoh, and The Therapist from Liberia to sweep the award. Many people took to social media to celebrate his major win.
Source: YEN.com.gh