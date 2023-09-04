Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif swept the 2023 Best West African Artiste of The Year at The Headies Awards held in Atlanta, US, on September 3, 2023

He battled it out with Ghanaian musicians Gyakie, Camidoh and Liberian musician The Therapist

Congratulatory messages poured in for Blacko as many shared the video on social media to celebrate

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif won the prestigious award at the 2023 edition of the Headies Awards held on September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, US.

Black Sherif wins Best West African Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif beat three other artistes across West Africa to win the 2023 Best West African Artiste of the Year at the 2023 edition of The Headies.

Fellow Ghanaian artistes Gyakie, Camidoh, and The Therapist from Liberia battled it out with The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker for the award.

Accepting his award on stage, the Take Care of Yourself Blacko hitmaker thanked his fans and everyone who made it possible for him to grab the award that night.

In his acceptance speech, he said:

Thank you so much to the fans, to the listeners. Thank you, Headies. Thank you, Nigeria. Thank you, Ghana. Thank you, Konongo Zongo. I love you.

Below is a video of Black Sherif receiving his award on stage.

Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's win at the Headies

Congratulatory messages poured in for Black Sherif on social media as many reshared the video on their social media pages.

afia_sheedah said:

Congratulations Blacko

quench1 said:

Congrats Blacko

mo.hammedali11 remarked:

Blackooo

kobescratch_ said:

Yaya did it

hajjmista_d commented:

Keep moving

masterderrickqweccy_ remarked:

❤️❤️we did it

saheedonpi said:

Thank you Nigerian Thank you Ghana ❤️❤️❤️❤️ family

