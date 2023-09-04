Black Sherif Wins 2023 Best West African Artiste Of The Year At The Headies, Video Drops
- Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif swept the 2023 Best West African Artiste of The Year at The Headies Awards held in Atlanta, US, on September 3, 2023
- He battled it out with Ghanaian musicians Gyakie, Camidoh and Liberian musician The Therapist
- Congratulatory messages poured in for Blacko as many shared the video on social media to celebrate
Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif won the prestigious award at the 2023 edition of the Headies Awards held on September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, US.
Black Sherif wins Best West African Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif beat three other artistes across West Africa to win the 2023 Best West African Artiste of the Year at the 2023 edition of The Headies.
Fellow Ghanaian artistes Gyakie, Camidoh, and The Therapist from Liberia battled it out with The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker for the award.
Accepting his award on stage, the Take Care of Yourself Blacko hitmaker thanked his fans and everyone who made it possible for him to grab the award that night.
In his acceptance speech, he said:
Thank you so much to the fans, to the listeners. Thank you, Headies. Thank you, Nigeria. Thank you, Ghana. Thank you, Konongo Zongo. I love you.
Below is a video of Black Sherif receiving his award on stage.
Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's win at the Headies
Congratulatory messages poured in for Black Sherif on social media as many reshared the video on their social media pages.
afia_sheedah said:
Congratulations Blacko
quench1 said:
Congrats Blacko
mo.hammedali11 remarked:
Blackooo
kobescratch_ said:
Yaya did it
hajjmista_d commented:
Keep moving
masterderrickqweccy_ remarked:
❤️❤️we did it
saheedonpi said:
Thank you Nigerian Thank you Ghana ❤️❤️❤️❤️ family
Black Sherif gives Kwame Sefa Kayi a gift to crown first album
YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif gave seasoned Broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi a gift to crown activities about his first album, The Villain I Never Was.
Sharing the purpose of the gift, Black Sherif stated that Peace FM was where he began his media rounds on his first album. He added that it was right to crown everything at Peace FM once again after a successful tour.
Source: YEN.com.gh