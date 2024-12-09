Gospel singer Empress Gifty was overjoyed about the outcome of the 2024 general elections that saw the NDC and former president John Dramani Mahama emerge victorious

She played gospel singer Nacee's Open Your Eyes song, which was the official 2024 campaign song for the NDC

She noted that Ghana was green as she sang the 2024 NDC campaign song while making funny facial gestures

Gospel musician Empress Gifty was overjoyed when Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat, making the former president John Dramani Mahama the president-elect after the 2024 general elections.

Empress Gifty celebrates NDC's win

Empress Gifty took to her TikTok Live to interact with her followers and to celebrate the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, Mr Mahama, for their victory.

In the video posted by famous Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, Empress Gifty played gospel singer Nacee's campaign song, "Open Your Eyes," the official 2024 campaign song for the NDC.

The U Cook host played the song loudly through the speaker she held throughout the video while making strange faces that sought to poke fun at the NPP following its heavy loss in the elections.

"Kasɛ heat," she shouted in the video.

She then noted that Ghana was green after provisional results showed that Mr Mahama was leading in 12 out of 16 regions, including NPP strongholds such as the Ashanti Region.

"Ghana gone green," she said at the top of her voice.

During TikTok Live, Empress Gifty stumbled on a comment from one of her followers who was unhappy with her actions, considering she was a gospel singer.

She lost her cool and told the follower to get off her page and live session.

Empress Gifty then asked the person whether they were aware that politics was in the Bible and that she should go and read the Holy Book.

"Go and read the Bible, Deputy Jesus. Come on, get off my Live," she said.

The Watch Me hitmaker was joined on the TikTok Live by one Danso Isaac, who shouted Apicki in the background, and the gospel singer joined in, saying, "Apicki".

