Ghanaian star Black Sherif received a massive welcome at the Empire headquarters in San Francisco, California

The American distribution company and record label honoured their signee after his recent win at the 2023 Headies Award ceremony

Black Sherif won the Best West African Artiste Of the Year award at the Headies Awards

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, received a hero's welcome at the Empire headquarters. The singer visited the American record label's office after winning the Headies Award.

Despite the rumours surrounding Black Sherif's contract with Empire, the American distribution and publishing company does not hesitate to show off its prized star.

Empire shared a video of Blacko celebrating in their offices in California.

Black Sherif won the Best West African Artiste Of the Year against solid competition, including fellow Ghanaian artistes Camidoh and Gyakie.

The Empire signee continued his celebration at the label's headquarters in San Francisco. He looked delighted with himself as he popped the bottle of champagne to cement his latest win.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Black Sherif's first visit to the Empire headquarters

Many congratulated the singer for his latest win at the Headies Awards.

@De_mediaguy commented:

KK the traveller Ghana boy.

@Big_rap01 commented:

Congrats Blacko.

@Qweku_xtra commented:

Ghana's treasure.

@ol4mide_ commented:

The sherif is in town.

@Ozbonjnr commented:

Go higher KK Rasta.

@majorstechmart commented:

YAYA K K BLESSED✅

@DaRkkSiD33 commented:

Nigeria blessed him. FROM the HEADIES to the Office!

@toskid_tee commented:

Welcome to the family

Black Sherif allegedly arrested at KIA over $20,000 fraud

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaians reacted to Black Sherif's alleged arrest at the Kotoka International Airport.

The video of the arrest online shows the musician being escorted into a waiting van late Wednesday evening, July 19, 2023, by two uniformed personnel believed to be from the Ghana Police Service.

According to reports, a cruise ship company ordered the arrest after a Blacko took their money and refused to perform at their event.

Many people pointed out that the singer's fame may be getting into his head.

