A United Kingdom-based Ghanaian boy was the toast of many as he attended his prom night in school

The handsome boy dressed unusually, rocking a colourful kente and adornments as he arrived in style

Videos have suggested that he won the best-dressed student for the night, leading many netizens to praise him

A Ghanaian boy in the United Kingdom (UK) has been hailed for his efforts to promote his cultural heritage abroad.

The young lad, known as @ministerlord007 on TikTok, attended his prom night, rocked kente cloth, and appeared like a Ghanaian royal.

In a video shared on his page, the teenager looked gorgeous in colourful kente with beads and other ornaments adorning his neck and wrists. He moved majestically with a walking stick.

Another video shared by the young man showed him being hailed by his colleagues as he arrived at the ceremony.

Later, he was spotted holding a card with the inscription "Best Dressed", indicating that he had been adjudged the best-dressed student for the prom night.

Netizens praise the young man for propagating Ghanaian culture

The videos have sparked excitement among Ghanaians on social media. Many have praised the young man for being proud of his roots.

Alyak bhlack said:

Rocking in the kente

efya_gatusso said:

I like the energy...This is beautiful ❤️

user13702026542 said:

you represented really well Ghana is proud of you son

evaansanim said:

Brother I don’t know you but I’m very proud that you expressed us Ghanaians ❤️❤️ may god bless you for your path

Kristen said:

This should be normalized mehnn I”ll be rocking my cultural attires hands down!!

seashher said:

This is unfair!!!! Why are the teens of this generation slaying fashion-wise? We looked like oversized color confused babies in short church outfits at our prom?!!!‍♀️

Source: YEN.com.gh