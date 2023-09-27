Ghanaian rapper Kooko disclosed in an interview with Zionfelix that he was into farming

A sky plane view of his 92 plots of land meant for farming various crops and animals was shown in a video

Many people were awed by his smartness after watching the interview

Rapper Kooko revealed that he has 92 plots of land to farm various crops, sell on the market, and export overseas.

Kooko shares more insights about his farms

During an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, rapper Kooko disclosed that 32 plots of the land are for farming coconut and fish

He also said that 60 plots of the land are for the farming of cassava and maize.

Sharing his motivation for entering into farming, the Aburokyire crooner stated that he has always been a farmer because he grew up in a home of farmers. However, when it comes to investing in farming, it has been 15 years now.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, I took farming seriously. As a musician, I was not making money because I was not getting booked for shows," he told Zionfelix.

Watch the full interview of Kooko on Zionfelix below.

Ghanaians shared their opinions on Kooko's interview on Zionfelix

Many people did not know that Kooko invested in farming, and they were awed by the large farms he had acquired.

Many applauded him after watching his interview with Zionfelix.

farida_houseofshimahcouture said:

Brilliant… says my mum, music should be considered a part-time job in Ghana

realghtoo said:

Upon the nkwasia songs all dude get big brain ooooo

christopherkuffour said:

Woow proud of you

nanakwame5901 said:

Kooko, God bless your hard work.

nanaakua.ella.37 said:

this is huge!!! Well done. Osi obiaa to

wolemarley said:

You've done very, very well, kooko

mansahkaakyire_baakop3 said:

He doesn't have a Koooko farm?

hot_fotography said:

His music sense is different from his livelihood sense

