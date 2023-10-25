Reggie Rockstone and his wife, Zilla have celebrated their 21st anniversary as a married couple

The husband marked this special day with a cute throwback photo of themselves and a brief caption as they look forward to the future

The power couple has received numerous hearty remarks from Ghanaian celebrities and netizens

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Reggie Rockstone has celebrated 21 years of marriage with his partner, Zilla.

In an Instagram post, the musician shared his joy with the over a million netizens following him on the platform.

In the post, he acknowledged God's role in their journey, praising him for this milestone.

Reggie Rockstone celebrates 21 years in marriage Photo Source: Instagram/ReggieRockstone711

Reggie Rockstone celebrates 21 years of marriage with cute throwback photo

Reggie Rockstone and his wife, who married in 2001, are regarded as a famous power couple in Ghana.

While the musician who turned 59 this year, is heralded as the founder of the Ghanaian genre, hip life, his wife, Zilla is known to be a qualified medical practitioner and the sixth child of former vice president, the late Dr Hilla Liman.

They share a lot in common, from attending the same high school to managing their thriving businesses including "Rockz Waakye".

To mark the couple's 21st year in marriage, Reggie Rockstone posted a cute throwback photo with the caption:

❤️+❤️= ROCKZILLA =21YRS TODAY!!! PRAISE THE MOST HIGH ELOHIM AMEN

Netizens react to Reggie and Zilla Rockstone's marital milestone

Scores of netizens and celebrities have shown their love to the couple, sharing their well wishes as they celebrate this milestone.

gloriaosarfo's said

Happy anniversary to you a special couple , peace and happiness from above ❤❤

mz_frimpomah's said

Happy anniversary. Seen y’all interact in real life & it’s so beautiful to witness the realness about you two. Cheers

tagoesisters_'s said

Happy anniversary ❤️ to you both

felinuna said

Many more happy years filled with love and everything nice to my Favourite power couple!!♥️♥️♥️

gwen_addo's said

Happy anniversary to you both. God continue to honor His blessings over you.

beverly_afaglo's said

congratulations on the difficult but beautiful and insightful journey ❤️❤️

IGP orders 200 packs of Rockz Waakye

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Inspector General of Police ordered 200 packs of Waakye from Reggie Rockstone as he met Ghanaian creatives for deliberations ahead of this year's festive season in December.

The artiste was present at the event with his wife, Zilla who was seen interacting with police officers and celebrities present.

