Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri, in a TikTok video, shared her journey from Ghana to an undisclosed foreign country. The video showed her happiness and excitement as she made the transition from her home country to foreign soil.

In the video, Ahuofe Patri showed her followers her journey from her time in Ghana to the moment she arrived abroad. The contrast between her demeanour in the two settings was obvious as she seemed happier overseas.

The actress, in the video, was seen twirling and raising her hands in jubilation, celebrating the new chapter of her life. Her bright smile and energy showed her excitement about embarking on the trip.

This TikTok video has garnered immense attention and positive feedback from both fans and well-wishers. Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to express their happiness for Ahuofe Patri and to wish her the best.

Ahuofe Patri warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Yesu Kristo commented:

no mode3 s3 anka abrokyire k) shouldn’t be a flex o anaa

Adoma papabi wrote:

I won't understand u da unless u carry me go

Miss Kramps said:

By December de3, na aka Akufo Addo and Bawumia in Ghana. Please the last person should leave the keys at the Flagstaff house .

Evans_Ofori reacted:

Awww.... As3m ooo! Dollars all go abrokyire ooo

Emelia Brobbey travels outside

In a similar story, Emelia Brobbey previously shared a video on TikTok of her as she arrived in the USA and thanked God for finally getting to the land of the free.

In the caption of the video, the esteemed Kumawood actress wrote, "From Kumasi to Accra to USA," with crying emojis to show how overwhelmed she was.

In the comment section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited for the actress and said it would be their turn soon.

