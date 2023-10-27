A video of Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah at the Canadian Visa Application Centre has surfaced online

The video comes amidst divorce rumours circulating the media about the celebrity couple

Many people have shared their views on the video

Actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah were spotted at the Canadian Visa Application Centre amidst rumours that the couple was filing for a divorce.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell make first public appearance amidst divorce rumours

Onua Showtime host and her husband Maxwell Mensah made their first public appearance amidst ongoing rumours about them filing for a divorce.

The couple was spotted at the Canadian Visa Application Centre walking out of the premises.

The Empress and her husband were seen conversing while the latter was with documents in his hand in a video.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah at the Canadian Visa Application Centre.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

Many people shared their opinions on the video of Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah making their first public appearance amidst divorce rumours.

Below are some of the comments from people:

ameyaw112 said:

Konkonsa people dey oh herh

kwesiokawa said:

How can someone’s marital issues be your headache while’s politicians are stealing your money to slay queens

afia1604 said:

Hahahaha,this marriage ,I said till casket,obiaaaaaa boa!!!!I now against fo) dey shake

berla.gold said:

They should make sure they trend this too. People should learn how to mind their own business,some of you know too much .see gentleman treating her like the super star she is .

hajiaofficial said:

Mmoa, now you people see, someone should call that thosecalledcelebs woman to come and see wai ,she always wants the celebrities to get problems odwan girl,she first brought this issue up ,she so much hate some of the celebrities for no reason

gh_cooler said:

Did you guys noticed how people were staring? Kokonsa ppl s))

moneyman__1017 said:

This guy is doing bouncer work not husband work

weaves_wigcenter said:

See how am smiling here Lord tnk u for this beautiful marriage

McBrown flaunts wedding ring as she turns to God amid rumours

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown released new pictures on her Instagram page, assuring her die-hard fans that it is well with her and her marriage.

This comes at the back off there being unending rumours in the past few days about McBrown's marriage being in shambles.

However, according to the multiple award-winning actress, her followers should not listen to what other people are reporting.

