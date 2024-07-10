Okyeame Kwame has relived one of the most memorable moments in history for Ghanaian rap fans

The rapper delved into his feud with Obrafour during their prime and how it shaped his music career

His account of the moment stunned many fans, who thronged the comments to hail him

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has opened up about his beef with colleague rapper Obrafour after the latter threw shade at him in Guru's Kasiebo, released in 2009.

Obrafour and Okyeame Kwame, two of Ghana's most seasoned and revered rappers, used to be rivals in their prime.

In a recent interview with entertainment blogger Zionfelix, Okyeame Kwame recounted that moment in Ghanaian music history.

Okyeame Kwame shares his wife's role in squashing the beef

According to Okyeame Kwame, he had written a book full of rhymes to help him jab Obrafour back after his diss.

However, his wife Annica, who doubles as his manager, advised against him, creating a diss song for Obrafour.

Okyeame Kwame, whose name came third in Daily Graphic's controversial list of best Ghanaian rappers, said his decision not to react to the diss song significantly helped his career.

In his interview with Zionfelix, Okyeame Kwame also spared some thoughts on the list of all-time best rappers.

The Rap Doctor said he had no problem with his position on the list. However, he criticised the selection criteria and questioned the absence of Flowking Stone and EL.

Fans react to Okyeame Kwame's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans regarding Okyeame Kwame's submission about Obrafour's diss track.

pedicraak said:

Full of wisdom ❤️

mariansakyibea wrote:

He is full of wisdom ❤️

solazeautosleek noted:

The things we love to hear. Long live the LENGENT ❤️❤️❤️

shad322 remarked:

Okyeame Kwame for vice president, he knows how to talk.. very smart man

