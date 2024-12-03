Musician King Paluta left many people in awe when he was spotted performing at NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama's NDC 24-hour Economy Fun Park

This comes after he had joined the opposition NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign train

Many people applauded him for securing the bag and not sticking to one politician party during this campaign season

Musician King Paluta performed at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama's NDC 24-hour Economy Fun Park at the Legon City Mall on Monday, December 2, 2024.

King Paluta performs at Mahama's rally

In the video snippet that surfaced on social media, King Paluta was seen performing his recently released song For the Popping (Apicki).

During his performance, the crowd sang along and cheered his name. Those closer to the stage stretched out their hands to shake his hand.

Some members of Mahama's campaign train wearing branded NDC t-shirts mounted the stage and joined King Paluta as he performed.

Video of King Paluta's performance

Reactions to King Paluta's performance

Many people spoke about his loyalty to Mahama's opposition and close contender NPP's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Others also admired King Paluta's bravery in not turning down the NDC's offer to perform at their event after he had previously been seen performing at Bawumia's campaign train.

The reactions of social media users are below:

ro_gyann said:

"Exactly how it should be. Collect here, collect there, do your job, go home and sleep. 😂😂 love it for him."

andy_cole_6 said:

"YAANOM said his career is over but they still booked him to perform on their campaign trail 😂

otemaaamoah said:

"It's a cocoa season. He should continue to cash out 😍😍😍😍😍"

serwaahvee said:

"Business is business I love him for that"

swt_capcake said:

"Yes, he is a business man and I love him for that. No political party should hold you and your career down❤️❤️"

zipss_1 said:

"I thought ndc's said npp's only dance to Paluta music."

asaah_ghanaian said:

"3y3 Zussible!!!😂😂😂😂😂"

Safo Newman performs at NDC rally

YEN.com.gh reported that fast-rising musician Safo Newman performed at former president John Dramani Mahama's NDC 24-hour Economy Fun Park at the Legon City Mall on December 2, 2024.

In the video snippet that surfaced online, Safo Newman was performing a refixed version of Nigerian musician Burna Boy's Dangote.

The video excited many of his fans who admired the fact that he was tapping into the money many musicians were getting from Ghanaian politicians during this election season.

