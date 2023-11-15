Fancy Gadam recounted the time when only 17 people showed up to his first concert in Wa

He stated that he thought he was a big artiste after some of his songs went viral

The rapper added that the low turnout broke his heart, but he gave them a stellar performance

Ghanaian rapper Mujahid Ahmed Bello, with the stage name Fancy Gadam, recounted the challenges he underwent during the early stages of his music journey.

Fancy Gadam speaks about his first concert

In , Fancy Gadam told Roselyn Felli that it took him four years in order to craft his first album in 2010.

He said that was when he had gained recognition in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, as a renowned musician.

The Total Cheat crooner stated that at his first concert in the Upper West Region, Wa, only 17 partygoers were present. He added that he was heartbroken when he saw the crowd and noticed just a few faces.

Undeterred by the low turnout, the Zahanli crooner said that he delivered a memorable performance that showcased his potential, hoping that those who attended would spread the word to others.

"My first show in the Upper West was a flop show because I was thinking I'm very big in the North. I'm very big in Tamale, so I can venture to these places. Not knowing when you are big in some place, doesn't mean you are big everywhere," he said.

Full interview of Fancy Gadam on Joy Prime.

He also said that in order to feel good, he advised his team to instil in their minds that the venue was filled to capacity.

Fancy Gadam added that some of the statements the people said about him were that he was a good performer and an incredible dancer.

