Stonebwoy, in a video, held a competition among numerous female fans during his performance on stage at a concert in Tarkwa

The dancehall musician rewarded the contestants with many GH₵100 notes for participating in the Jiggle and Whine competition

The video of Stonebwoy gifting the female fans money triggered many reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy rewarded some female fans with money for their participation in a competition he held during a recent event.

The BHIM Nation leader recently delivered an electrifying performance in front of a large crowd at a music concert in Tarkwa last weekend.

Stonebwoy shot the official video for his Jiggle and Whine collaboration, off his recently released sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6, with Jamaican dancehall legend Spice following her visit to Ghana.

Stonebwoy gifts female fan GH₵1000 on stage

During his performance at the music concert, Stonebwoy invited some female fans from the crowd on stage and held a competition with him as the judge.

The female fans participated in the Jiggle and Whine challenge, which has made waves on various social media platforms.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, dancehall musician Stonebwoy watched in amazement as the contestants energetically competed against each other for cash prizes. At the same time, the event's disc jockey played the Jiggle and Whine song in the background.

The two-time BET award recipient took out several GH₵100 notes and gifted the eventual winner of the competition GH₵1000 for her impressive performance.

The Burninton Music Group CEO also gifted the first and second runners-up, GH₵500 and GH₵300, respectively, for their efforts in the competition.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy's gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

boateng8840 commented:

"God bless him 🥰🥰 because this is better than throwing it up 🙏🙏🙏at least the one with the 1000gh can use it to do something 🥰🥰🙏🙏."

Yhaw Felix said:

"One girl was standing beside me because of composure. He no want go stage. She dey carry heavy load too oo. As soon as he gave the winner 1000, she shouted 😂."

Abhena_Berryy_ commented:

"Stonebwoy is a whole mood🔥🥰❤️."

Riches said:

"Wale go think say ebi 5 cedi challenge😂 Jon Artist saa nu 🤣🤣."

theophiluz1 commented:

"Stonebwoy spray 100 cedis whilst local champion is spraying 5, 5 cedis 😂😂😂."

