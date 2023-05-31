A TikTok star @penlyricsvideos1 wrote the lyrics of King Promise's Terminator on a sheet of paper

In a video that has over 45,000 views on TikTok, the young man used his black pen to guide viewers while the song played in the background

Many people stated that they never paid attention to the lyrics until they watched the video, others also shared that the lyrics were powerful

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A famous TikTok account by the name @penlyricsvideos1 that teaches people the lyrics of the songs of musicians has done the same for King Promise's Terminator.

King Promise's Terminator lyrics handwritten by a fan. Image Credit: @penlyricsvideos1

Source: Instagram

A fan wrote out King Promise's Terminator lyrics

A fan, @penlyricsvideos1 took it upon himself to teach people the lyrics of King Promise's Terminator song that is currently making waves.

He wrote the lyrics on a white sheet of paper that has horizontal lines that properly organised the words on the paper.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The song played in the background in the video, as he used his black pen to guide viewers through the song.

Below is a video of King Promise's Terminator lyrics handwritten by a famous TikToker, @penlyricsvideos1.

Below is post by popular Ghanaian blogger reposting the video on his personal Instagram page.

Ghanaians react to the handwritten lyrics of King Promise's Terminator hit song

Many people who commented on the video shared how powerful the lyrics are and how they never paid attention to it until they saw the video.

Others who also commented under Zionfelix's post after he shared the video from @penlyricsvideos1's TikTok page to his personal Instagram talked about him relating to the lyrics.

See selected comments below:

vicks_collection_gh said:

Wooow. Great lyrics . Na only I be like terminator person dey sing. Beautiful piece

esme.agyeiwaa commented:

This post de3 it’s for us who bash you not the lyrics biaaa you want us to know this is how you live your life but we no dey fear huuuuu we go still do am

KennyParkz said:

Wow… now knowing the lyrics…that’s deep

meg_peps remarked:

I can relate to the lyrics

lubel_hair opined:

Great lyrics…

Nana Ama McBrown does the Terminator dance challenge

In another related story reported by YEN.com.gh, actress Nana Ama McBrown was spotted dancing to King Promise's Terminator viral dance challenge.

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they admired how she made the moves beautifully.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh