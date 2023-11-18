King Promise's hit song Terminator was rocking a joining in the southeast Asian country of the Philippines

A video from a club in the Philippines showed many revellers singing along to the Terminator song

This comes after the Official FIFA TikTok account shared a video of an Indonesian player doing the Terminator dance after scoring

Ghanaian singer King Promise's hit song Terminator has been rocking spots in the southeast Asian country of the Philippines.

A video from a club in the Philippines showed many revellers singing along to the song and then doing the popular Terminator dance.

The Terminator song has been very popular on TikTok. Source: Twitter/@IamKingPromise

Source: Twitter

This video is making rounds after King Promise's song made waves in Indonesia.

The official TikTok account of FIFA shared a jubilant celebration from an Indonesian player at the ongoing FIFA U 17 World Cup.

The player caught the attention of football fans by performing the popular Terminator dance after scoring a goal.

The TikTok video, shared by FIFA, captured the moment as the young Indonesian talent skillfully executed the dance moves popularised by King Promise's hit song Terminator.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, especially among Ghanaians, who were thrilled to see their country's dance trend make waves on the international football stage.

After that, Indonesian men, in a video, showed off their dance moves to King Promise's famous track, Terminator.

The Ghanaian artiste's hit song seems to have transcended borders, capturing the attention and enthusiasm of the people of Indonesia.

West Ham play Black Sherif's song

In another story, English Premier League side West Ham United shared a video of their team celebrating their UEFA Europa Conference League win.

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo was playing in the background of the celebratory footage.

Many Ghanaians were excited to see the young musician's song used on such a big platform.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh