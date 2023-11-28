Patience Nyarko has criticised the use of makeup by Gospel musicians seeking to impact their listeners with their gifts

The gospel artiste says colleagues could lose the Holy Spirit if they continue to indulge in excessive makeup

Netizens have weighed in on her criticisms with many gospel music fans siding with her

Renowned Ghanaian gospel, Patience Nyarko musician has added her voice to the growing concern about the blurring lines between gospel and secular artistes.

Patience Nyarko who was part of last weekend's United Showbiz panel expressed her frustration with gospel musicians overly concerned about looking posh rather than spreading the message of Christ.

A snippet of her submission was shared online garnering traction from scores of netizens who aired their views.

In Patience Nyarko's submission to MzGee of United Showbiz, she outlined several instances in which wearing makeup could hamper a gospel artiste's ministry.

According to her, the sole purpose of gospel music is to sell the message of Christ and nothing should be put above that.

Some Ghanaian gospel music performers often tend to be over-invested in their make-up to the extent that they prioritise their looks over the work of God.

She added in the interview that, gospel musicians not accepting to perform at certain venues due to branding concerns is an act that needs to be called out.

Patience Nyarko argued that artistes who over-indulged in makeup and branding matters could cause the Holy Spirit to abandon them.

Netizens react to Patience Nyarko's submission on Gospel musicians wearing makeup

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as fans weighed in on Patience Nyarko's submission.

charxsma.elite said:

Patience Nyarko just exposed her ignorance in a very funny way…. That too much of branding makes the Holy Spirit step aside, Herrh this people eerrh

k_p_media_international exclaimed:

What she’s saying is fact.

kotoagyei_abi quizzed:

is makeup part of the things that grieve the Holy Spirit???

joyce_atams remarked:

And she is making sense here! That’s the sad truth.

Ghanaian gospel artiste criticise the idea of recruiting secular composers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a raging debate on whether secular artistes should be allowed to write gospel music.

Gospel artistes like Cwesi Oteng established that gospel music must be written by people who had a significant experience and relationship with Christ.

